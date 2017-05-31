Pelley out as CBS evening news anchor after six years

Scott Pelley is out of the anchor desk at CBS Evening News amid reports of work tensions and disappointing ratings.

He'll become a full-time correspondent on the network's Sunday magazine 60 Minutes.

Pelley had been anchoring the CBS prime-time news program since he took over for Katie Couric in 2011. But he reportedly clashed with CBS News chief David Rhodes (Pelley's office was being cleared out Tuesday while he was overseas on assignment, Page Six reported).

Meanwhile, the newscast is mired in third place behind NBC Nightly News (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and ABC's World News Tonight (NYSE:DIS).