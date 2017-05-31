Things could get heated at the Exxon Mobil annual meeting

With Rex Tillerson leading the State Department, it's up to new Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) CEO Darren Woods to face the heat today on climate change at the company's annual shareholder meeting in Dallas.

Key Exxon shareholders such as BlackRock, Vanguard Group, and the California Public Employees' Retirement System are pressuring the company to "stress test" against warming targets set in the Paris climate agreement.

The issue of executive compensation could also be a talking point after proxy firm ISS recommended voting against the company's latest pay package.