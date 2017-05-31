Global markets calm into last trading day of the month

World stocks are set to end the month of May with a 2% gain after a calm day in Asia.

The Shanghai Composite in China finished the day 0.2% higher , while the Nikkei in Japan was down 0.1% . European stocks are mixed, with the Stoxx 600 down 0.02% . There's more action with currencies, with the sterling dropped 0.3% after a poll in the U.K. showed the ruling Conservative party could lose a significant number of Parliament seats to the opposition Labour Party.

U.S. stock futures are slightly higher into the last trading of the month.