Oil traders prep for supply data

Oil traders will be watching supply data pour in later today. The EIA is scheduled to release monthly crude oil and natural gas production numbers at mid-day to be followed shortly by petroleum supply data for May. The weekly U.S. oil inventory report from the American Petroleum Institute is also due out later in the afternoon.

Analysts see oil trading in a narrow band around $50 barring any geopolitical drama. WTI crude oil futures -0.99% to $49.17/bbl at last check. Brent crude -1.04% to $51.30/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, UGA, USL, DNO, OLO, UHN, SZO, OLEM, DWT, OILK, OILX, USOI, UWT, WTID, WTIU.