Kadant acquires NII FPG Company’s forest products business

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the forest products business of NII FPG Company for $173M in cash.

The Company also announced that it has increased its revolving credit facility to $300M from $200M and intends to finance the transaction through borrowings under the revolving credit facility.

The transaction is expected to close in July.

“Our acquisition of the forest products business of NII FPG extends our presence deeper into the forest products industry and complements our existing wood processing product line,” said Jonathan Painter, president and chief executive officer of Kadant Inc. “NII FPG is a leader in its markets with a history of stable earnings, a strong parts and consumables business, and a solid reputation as a premium manufacturer of products that have a high impact in customers’ operations. We expect the company will make a strong contribution to our business.” Mr. Painter continued, “With more than 50 percent of NII FPG’s business coming from parts and consumables, this acquisition will also advance our strategic plan to increase our aftermarket revenue.”

