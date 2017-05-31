Euroseas announces acquisition of container feeder vessel

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) signed a memorandum of agreement to purchase the M/V EM Astoria, a feeder size containership vessel of 2,788 teu built in 2004, at market price from Euromar LLC.

The agreement to acquire the vessel includes 100% bank financing and a profit share agreed with the bank.

The vessel is expected to be delivered to the Company in June.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented: "We are very pleased to proceed with the acquisition of EM Astoria which increases our fleet in the containership feeder sector and is accretive to our shareholders. We remain optimistic that both the containership and drybulk sectors will keep improving in the near and medium term and we continue positioning our assets to take advantage of such developments."

Press Release