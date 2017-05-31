Huttig announces strategic partnership with GAF

Huttig Building Products (NYSEMKT:HBP) announced a distribution agreement with GAF, broadening Huttig’s national product offering.

Huttig will distribute a variety of GAF roofing products, including shingles and roofing accessories.

“We are proud to establish a strategic partnership with GAF, North America’s largest manufacturer of commercial and residential roofing, as our lead shingle supplier,” said David Fishbein, Executive Vice President of the Huttig-Grip division of Huttig Building Products. “GAF is a trusted name with a broad portfolio of roofing system solutions. They are a great addition to our offerings and further strengthen our position as a market leader.”

Press Release