The Children's Place appoints John J. Sullivan to the newly created position of Chief Transformation Officer

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) appointed John J. Sullivan to the newly created position of Chief Transformation Officer, effective June 12.

Mr. Sullivan will report to Michael Scarpa, Chief Operating Officer, and will assume responsibility for Information Technology, Business Process, and Global Logistics and Distribution.

Michael Scarpa, Chief Operating Officer added, “I worked closely with John at Liz Claiborne and his exceptional leadership qualities and deep experience in transformation, technology and systems will be a tremendous asset to our organization.”

Mr. Sullivan most recently served as Chief Operating Officer and President of Shared Services at Ascena Retail Group.

