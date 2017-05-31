Lilly's Cyramza successful in late-stage bladder cancer study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, RANGE, assessing Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) CYRAMZA (ramucirumab), in combination with the chemo agent docetaxel, for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or unresectable/metastatic urothelial carcinoma who disease progressed on or after platinum-based chemo met its primary endpoint of a statistically valid improvement in progression-free survival (PFS). It is the first late-stage study to show superior PFS over chemo in a post-platinum setting in this type of cancer.

The company says it expects overall survival (OS) data will likely be required for global regulatory submissions. Final OS results should be available mid-2018.

The safety profile of ramucirumab was consistent with previous studies.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

CYRAMZA is currently approved in the U.S. to treat certain types of gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer.