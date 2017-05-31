Whirlpool files new safeguard petition against LG and Samsung

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) announces that it filed a safeguard petition with the U.S. International Trade Commission to address the ongoing efforts of Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and LG to evade U.S. trade laws.

The filing follows antidumping cases against Samsung and LG in which the U.S. government determined that the companies injured U.S. washer manufacturers by selling imported washing machines domestically at illegally dumped prices.

"This filing addresses unprecedented behavior by two serial violators of U.S. trade laws," says Whirlpool CEO Jeff Fettig.

Source: Press Release