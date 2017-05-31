Soft guidance sends Michael Kors spiraling

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) slides after posting somewhat disappointing Q1 results and issuing guidance below expectations.

Comparable sales fell 13.6% during the quarter vs. -12.3% consensus to take the shine off an EPS beat.

"Our product and store experience did not sufficiently engage and excite consumers. We acknowledge that we need to take further steps to elevate the level of fashion innovation in our accessories assortments and enhance our store experience in order to deepen consumer desire and demand for our products," observes Kors CEO John Idol.

Looking ahead, the company sees FQ1 revenue of $910M to $930M vs. $944.2M consensus and FQ1 EPS of $0.60 to $0.64 vs. $0.80 consensus.

A new $1B buyback plan approved by the Kors board isn't enough to keep investors satisfied, shares are down 8.08% in premarket action.

Previously: Michael Kors Holdings beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (May 31)