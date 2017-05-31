Stifel cuts outlook on Molina to sell, sees 29% downside risk

Stifel's Thomas Carroll cuts his rating on Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) to Sell and reduces his price target to $47 (29% downside risk) from $60 saying the stock has come "too far too fast."

He adds that its current valuation "under-appreciates" the sizable lift needed to expand margins, near-term rebid risks to revenues and overstates the probability of a near-term takeout. He expects the company to realize significant earnings power, but questions the pace that it can achieve the margins.

He recommends that current investors take profits and interested investors "do their homework" and wait for a better entry price.

Source: Bloomberg