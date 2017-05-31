Latest subprime auto worry: Fewer paying off loans early

According to the team at Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), borrowers are making fewer extra payments on loans in 2015- and 2015-ear subprime ABS than for those bundled in 2013 and 2014.

The slowing prepayments make for another data point suggesting growing trouble in subprime auto lending, where issuance of ABS rose to $7.1B in Q1 from $5.9B a year ago - this growth coming even as losses have risen beyond those seen after the financial crisis.

Wells Fargo is the largest seller of paper backed by subprime auto, but has been recommending valuations of the bonds are perhaps a little pricey.

Among interested parties; ALLY, SC, CACC