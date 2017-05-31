Compugen provides update on COM701 and upcoming presentations

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) announces that it anticipates a delay of several months in the submission of an investigational new drug application (IND) for COM701, its candidate antibody targeting CGEN-15029/PVRIG. Previously the company stated it expected to file the IND in Q4.

The third party manufacturer recently informed the company that the batch of material it manufactured for planned GLP toxicity studies was contaminated during the manufacturing process which required a new batch to be produced. As a result, Compugen anticipates a delay of several months in the submission of an IND for COM701 and will provide further updates as appropriate.

As previously announced, new data on COM701 will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago.