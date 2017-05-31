Array out-licenses binimetinib and encorafenib to Ono Pharma for Japan and South Korea for up to $187.6M; shares ahead 3% premarket

Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) inks a license, development and commercialization deal with Osaka, Japan-based Ono Pharmaceutical (OTC:OPHLF)(OTCPK:OPHLY) for the rights to develop and commercialize binimetinib and encorafenib in Japan and South Korea.

Under the terms of the agreement, Array will receive an upfront payment of ¥3.5 billion ($31.6M), up to ¥17.3 billion ($156M) in milestones and tiered, double-digit royalties on net sales in the territory. Ono will also contribute 12% of the costs of all future global development of the two compounds.