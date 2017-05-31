Dunkin' Brands announces appointment of Kate Jaspon as CFO

Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) promotes Kate Jaspon, interim CFO, to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective June 5.

She will serve on the Dunkin' Brands Executive Leadership Team and will report directly to Dunkin' Brands' Chief Executive Officer Nigel Travis.

Dunkin' Brands also announced that Dennis McCarthy, Vice President, Financial Management, has been appointed Vice President, Finance & Treasury, and will expand his responsibilities to oversee both the Finance and Treasury teams. He will continue to report to Kate Jaspon, Chief Financial Officer.

