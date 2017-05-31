Walgreens seen taking Rite Aid fight to court

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is likely to take the FTC to court if the proposed merger with Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is blocked, according to Cowen and Company.

The investment firm works out the math on Outperform-rated Rite Aid to derive a $9.21 valuation off of synergies of $7.65 per share and a $2 standalone value subtracted by $0.44 in divestitures.

Source: Bloomberg