Fixed-income closing out another strong month

This just in: Barring a collapse in prices today, bonds are set to deliver positive returns for a fifth consecutive month, writes Robert Burgess at Bloomberg. It's something that hasn't happened at the start of a year since 2003.

The Fed, of course, is set to hike rates again in two weeks. What's the bond market seeing that the central bank isn't? It could be weakness in inflation - prices rose just 1.7% Y/Y in April, down from 1.9% in March and 2.1% in February.

There are also doubts about the Trump economic agenda - infrastructure spending, tax cuts, regulatory reform - coming to pass, and what that might mean for economic growth going forward.

ETFs: IEF, PST, IEI, TYO, UST, PLW, DTYS, VGIT, GOVT, TBX, SCHR, FTT, ITE, GSY, TYD, DTYL, EGF, DFVL, TAPR, TBZ, DFVS, USFR, TYNS, TFLO