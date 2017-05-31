Report: Trump to pull U.S. out of Paris climate deal

Pres. Trump has decided to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement, according to Axios, citing sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

The only question is how it will be done: whether to initiate a full, formal withdrawal which could take three years, or exit the underlying UN climate change treaty, which would be faster but more extreme.

The decision could be viewed as a negative for alternative energy names and a positive for domestic oil and gas energy companies; potentially related tickers include USO, TAN, XLE, VDE, ERX, OIH, KOL, FCG, ERY, GASL, DIG, PBW, DUG, BGR, IYE, FENY, QCLN, GASX, FIF, PXJ, RYE, DDG, FXN, PUW, CRAK.