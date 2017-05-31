J. Jill defies mall slump

J. Jill Group (NYSE:JILL) is doing something right amid what most of its mall peers call a "challenging" retail backdrop.

The company knocked out comparable sales growth of 9.9% in Q1 and saw its gross margin rate increase 90 bps to 69.6%.

Direct to consumer sales accounted for 42.6% of all sales during the quarter.

Looking ahead, J. Jill sees Q2 EPS of $0.27 to $0.29 vs. $0.27 consensus and full-year EPS of $0.80 to $0.84 vs. $0.75 to $0.79 prior and $0.79 consensus.

Shares of Jill are up 10.91% premarket to $12.50, still short of the $13 mark where the IPO was priced.

