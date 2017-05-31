Deutsche begins sale of Polish operations - Reuters

via Reuters

Continuing to whittle away at non-core operations, Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) has begun sending feelers out to potential bidders for parts of its Polish banking unit.

A sale might be difficult, however, thanks to low profitability and the increased role of the government in the banking sector in that country. The most likely outcome could be a splitting off of the business and then the sale of mortgage and consumer and small-business loan portfolios.

The total deal value is likely less than $500M.