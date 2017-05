Vera Bradley positive post Q1 results

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) reports comparable sales fell 12.5% in Q1 due to declines in store and e-commerce traffic.

Direct segment revenue dropped 5.6% to $68.8M.

Indirect segment revenue down 15.3% to $27.3M.

E-commerce sales reduced 22% Y/Y.

Gross margin rate squeezed 190 bps to 54.8% due tochannel mix changes and increased promotional activity at the Company’s factory outlet stores.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate up 510 bps to 58.7%.

Inventory -7% Y/Y to $105.42M.

Q2 Guidance: Net revenues: $111M to $115M; Gross margin rate: 57.5% to 58%; SG&A expense rate: 53% to 53.5%; Tax rate: 35.6%; Diluted EPS: $0.09 to $0.11; Weighted-average shares outstanding: 35.9M; Inventory: $100M to $110M.

FY2018 Guidance: Net revenues: $460M to $480M; Gross margin rate: 56% to 56.5%; SG&A expense rate: 50.8% to 51.3%; Tax rate: 38%; Diluted EPS: $0.40 to $0.50; Weighted-average shares outstanding: 35.8M; Capex: ~$10M to $15M.