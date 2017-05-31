Analog Devices beats revenue, EPS; shares up over 6% premarket

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Q2 report beat EPS and revenue estimates. Other key metrics include 69.3% gross margin and 37.9% operating margin.

Notable event: Closed acquisition of Linear Technology Corporation during quarter, which contributed $208.3M to the overall revenue of $1.2B. Q3 will mark first full quarter with Linear Technology products.

Quarterly dividend declared at $0.45 per outstanding share paid on June 20 to shareholders of record by June 9.

Q3 revenue guidance is between $1.37B and $1.45B with even the low end coming in slightly above the $1.36B consensus estimate.

Analog Devices’ shares are up 6.1% premarket.

Press Release