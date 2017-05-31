Kinder Morgan extends losses as Trans Mountain fight brews

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) -1.2% premarket after tumbling to the bottom of the S&P 500 yesterday with a 4.3% loss after the two parties set to take power in British Columbia vowed to use "every tool available" to stop the Trans Mountain expansion project.

A fight could be brewing with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, whose government approved Trans Mountain last November and who stood by the project yesterday.

Shares also were downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform by Wolfe Research, citing the timing of a dividend hike - something that could be "another disappointment vs. investor expectations" - as well as concerns over the political environment in British Columbia.

Meanwhile, the Kinder Morgan Canada IPO raised $1.75B but shares fell as investors fretted over the fate of the newly-minted company’s flagship project.