BP eyes Azerbaijan oilfield extension deal by the end of June

BP expects to sign a contract at the end of June extending its production sharing deal for Azerbaijan's biggest oilfields until 2050, according to the company's regional head.

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, who has criticized BP in the past for lower than promised production levels, also says he expects the contract to be signed soon.

Oil output at the giant Azeri-Chirag-Guneshly fields totaled more than 7.1M metric tons in this year's Q1; shareholders in the BP-led consortium include Azeri state oil firm SOCAR, Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Statoil (NYSE:STO) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).