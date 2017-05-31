MabVax inks CAR-T development deal with leading U.S. cancer center; shares up 2% premarket

MabVax Therapeutics (OTCQB:MBVX) perks up 2% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of a sponsored research agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) Cancer Center for the development of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapeutics using antibody-targeting sequences derived from its fully human antibodies for pancreatic, small cell lung and other solid tumor cancers.

Under the terms of the agreement, MabVax will provided the funding to assess the efficacy of multiple CAR-T therapies based on several different antibody-targeting sequences. The company has certain rights to the new CAR-T inventions developed under the collaboration, including an exclusive (time-limited) option to license MSK's rights to such inventions.

Financial terms are not disclosed.