Baidu, Continental AG sign self-driving vehicle agreement

Continental AG (OTC:CTTAF, OTCPK:CTTAY) and Chinese Internet giant Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) will collaborate on tech developments, product design, and business modeling for self-driving and connected vehicles. No financial details provided.

Last month, Baidu opened up some of its self-driving vehicle technology for potential developers. The tech includes hardware and software platforms as well as cloud data services with Baidu planning to release all of the tech by 2020.

Baidu has previously signed agreements with Chinese automakers BAIC Motor, BYD, and Chery and recently ended a partnership with BMW.

Continental and Baidu’s self-driving vehicle project will compete with Alphabet’s spun-off Waymo project and Tesla.