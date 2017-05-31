Perrigo Company announces $1.4B cash tender offer for certain notes

Perrigo Company (NASDAQ:PRGO) announces that it and Perrigo Finance Unlimited Company have commenced a cash tender offer for up to a combined aggregate principal amount of $1.4B of Perrigo's 4.000% Notes due 2023 and 5.300% Notes due 2043 and Perrigo Finance's 3.500% Notes due March 2021, 3.500% Notes due December 2021, 4.900% Notes due 2044, 4.375% Notes due 2026 and 3.900% Notes due 2024.

The Tender Offer will expire on June 27, 2017.

The total consideration for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes will be determined in the manner described in the offer. The Tender Offer is not conditioned upon any minimum amount of Notes being tendered and the offer may be amended, extended, terminated or withdrawn in whole or with respect to any one or more series of Notes.