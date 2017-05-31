Amicus' SD-101 gets rare pediatric disease tag from FDA for rare skin blistering disorder; shares ahead 3% premarket

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is up 3% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement the FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for topical med SD-101 for the treatment of a rare inherited disorder called epidermolysis bullosa, a condition characterized by skin blisters and lesions.

If SD-101 is approved for use in the U.S., the company will receive a priority review voucher that it can used for accelerated review of a future product or it can be sold or transferred to another party.