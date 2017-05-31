NQ Mobile -4.4% after divestment snag

NQ Mobile (NYSE:NQ) is off 4.4% premarket after noting a snag in the divestment of a pair of operations.

The company says it's heard from the purchaser, Tongfang Investment Fund Series SPC, that it needs more time to pay the rest of the purchase price for FL Mobile Jiutian Technology and Beijing Showself Technology.

Tongfang has noted its confidence it can complete the deals, NQ Mobile says, and it will work with Tongfang to get the deals closed.

Tongfang was set to pay 150M yuan ($22M) as earnest money in March, with the remainder of some 3.32B yuan (about $487M) to come by today.