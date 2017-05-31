Alnylam's givosiran a Breakthrough Therapy for acute hepatic porphyria; shares ahead 2%

The DFA designates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' (ALNY +1.5% ) givosiran (ALN-AS1) a Breakthrough Therapy for the prevention of attacks in patients with acute hepatic porphyria, a disorder caused by abnormalities in the chemical steps that lead to the production of heme, a key molecule for the body's organs.

Givosiran is an RNAi therapeutic that targets an enzyme called aminolevulinic acid synthase 1 (ALAS1). A Phase 3 study will be initiated in Q4.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the New Drug Application (NDA).