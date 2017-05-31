Stocks open higher; Nasdaq hits another all-time high

Stocks open mostly higher, with the Nasdaq poking to a new record high, as May comes to a close; Dow flat, S&P +0.1% , Nasdaq +0.2% .

The Nasdaq is shooting for its seventh straight monthly gain, its longest such streak since 2013, while both the Dow and the S&P 500 look for a sixth positive month out of the past seven.

European bourses are higher, with Germany's DAX +0.7% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% and France's CAC +0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.1% while China's Shanghai Composite finished +0.2% .

In U.S. corporate news, Analog Devices +5.8% after beating bottom-line estimates and issuing upbeat guidance, but Michael Kors -9.3% after issuing below-consensus guidance.

Energy stocks open broadly lower, with U.S. crude oil -3.1% to $48.13/bbl on reports of increased production in Libya.

U.S. Treasury prices are slightly lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield adding a basis point to 2.22%.

Still ahead: Chicago PMI, pending home sales, Fed Beige Book