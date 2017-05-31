Qualcomm announces OEMs for mobile PC platform

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) announces OEM partnerships with Asus, Lenovo, and HP for mobile PC devices running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 mobile platform.

The Snapdragon 835 mobile platform is based on SoftBank’s ARM architecture and recently became compatible with Microsoft’s Windows 10. Snapdragon 835 will mark the first time in over a decade that a full version of Windows has run on a non-Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) system, which could end up costing Intel some enterprise business.

Qualcomm’s mobile platform includes the new Snapdragon X16 Gigabit LTE modem that allows users to remain continuously connected and supports peak download speeds up to 16bps. The company claims devices will have all-day battery life.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm also announces the mobile platform’s involvement in the new Essential Phone from Android creator Andy Rubin.