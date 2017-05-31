PepsiCo in talks to land Vita Coco

CNBC says that PepsiCo (PEP -0.3% ) is in talks to acquire the company that makes Vita Coco, but warns that a deal could at least a month away as other bidders are evaluated. The interest by PepsiCo in All Market was first reported last week by Reuters.

The coconut water seller claims celebrities Madonna and Matthew McConaughey as two of its investors, while Red Bull China took a 25% stake in 2014.

Seeking Alpha contributor AlphaIdeas has a breakdown on the valuation for PepsiCo if its lands Vita Coco.