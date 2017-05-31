Ericsson on move in wake of Cevian investment

Ericsson is up in Swedish and U.S. trading today after late word yesterday that Cevian Capital said it had taken a 5.6B stake, betting on the future of the company.

In Stockholm, moves are tracking earlier gains in the company's ADRs, with Ericsson's B shares up 5.4% and A shares up 6.9% -- each at their highest point since last summer.

Today on Nasdaq, ADRs are trading up 1.4% following gains of 2.9% yesterday.

Cevian's making a welcome investment, the company says, and Cevian plans to propose a managing partner as a member of the nomination committee.