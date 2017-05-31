Teva's fremanezumab successful in late-stage migraine study; U.S. marketing application expected this year; shares up 1%

A Phase 3 clinical trial, HALO, assessing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (TEVA +0.5% ) fremanezumab for the prevention of migraine met all primary and secondary endpoints. Patients treated with the monoclonal antibody experienced a statistically significant reduction in the number of monthly headache days of a least moderate severity compared to placebo over a 12-week treatment period.

Top-line results from HALO in episodic migraine will be reported in the next few weeks.

The company says it plans to file a Biologics License Application (BLA) with the FDA this year.