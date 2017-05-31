Miners drop as iron ore prices sink to six-month lows

Shares in global miners and steel producers are under pressure after iron ore prices plunged to their lowest levels in six months, as stockpiles at Chinese ports swell to their largest in 13 years.

Iron ore prices fell 6% on the Dalian Commodity Exchange as traders returned form the Dragon Boat Festival holiday; the price of physical iron ore for delivery to China traded at $57.02/metric ton today, down from a YTD peak of $95/ton in February.

Imported iron ore at China's ports reached 136.6M metric ton last week, the highest since the SteelHome consultancy began tracking the data in 2004.