EnteroMedics announces first vBloc implant at Illinois hospital; shares up 3%

Nano cap EnteroMedics (ETRM +3.2% ) perks up on almost double normal volume in response to its announcement of the first vBloc implant at AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center in Bolingbrook, IL.

The company's vBloc is a pacemaker-like device that delivers vagal nerve blocking therapy via electrodes that are surgically implanted subcutaneously in the abdomen. The electrodes are placed in contact with the trunks of the vagus nerves just above the junction between the esophagus and the stomach. The device intermittently blocks vagal nerve signals throughout the patient's waking hours which produces the sensation of fullness.