ComScore +1% as it provides limited Q1 update

ComScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) still isn't filing its official financials amid a lengthy accounting-related delay, but the company provided an investor update on operations today, and shares are up 1% .

In a summary cash flow statement, the company notes cash flow from recurring operations fell to $10.8M from a year-ago $12.5M.

In nonrecurring cash items, investigation, re-audit and legal costs added $12.8M to what was a total $21.6M draw. The company was left with a cash and marketable securities balance of $106M.

ComScore says its Movie Solutions business is continuing to grow, and that its Television Products business is reporting households in "virtually all" populated ZIP codes.

It began investigating accounting issues in late February 2016, and wrapped up that probe in November 2016. After a number of delays, the stock changed listings to OTC Markets in February, and was delisted from Nasdaq yesterday.

The company says it still plans to wrap up its audit and file reports this summer.