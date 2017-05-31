MEI Pharma's blood cancer candidate ME-401 performs well in early-stage study; shares up 4%

Thinly traded nano cap MEI Pharma (MEIP +3.8% ) heads north on a 4x surge in volume in response to its announcement of positive results from an open-label, dose-escalation Phase 1b study assessing PI3K delta inhibitor ME-401 in relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and follicular lymphoma (FL).

Six patients have been on study for at least 10 weeks. No reports of elevated liver enzymes, colitis or pneumonitis have been reported. One patient experienced grade 3 (serious) neutropenia. All other adverse events were grades 1 or 2. There were no discontinuations.

Per a review of the safety and efficacy data, the Safety Review Committee determined a minimum biologically effective dose (mBED) for ME-401 at 60 mg to start which can be escalated to 120 mg. The mBED is the dose that achieves a response in at least three of the six patients.

Complete data will be submitted for presentation at a future scientific conference.