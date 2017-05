Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) agrees to acquire Chevron's (CVX -0.4% ) subsidiary in Trinidad and Tobago for $250M.

The deal includes CVX’s Trinidad and Tobago’s interest in the 10T cf Loran Manatee cross-border gas field shared with neighboring Venezuela; CVX retains its interest in the block on the Venezuela side of the border.

Shell has been expanding its holdings in Trinidad and Tobago since its purchase of BG Group and is seeking to rival BP as the biggest player in the area.