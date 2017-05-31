Tech ETF outflows could signal upcoming sector slowdown

The largest tech sector ETF, the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) had $527.4M in outflows yesterday, according to FaceSet - the largest one-day redemption for the $17.4B fund since Jan. 31. The smaller ETF PowerShares Nasdaq Internet Portfolio (NASDAQ:PNQI) had $5.25M in outflows.

Though there isn't a perfect correlation, heavy outflows can indicate that investors are perhaps closing longs or building shorts.

Meanwhile, Art Cashin says he is “wary” of recent gains in tech stocks and cites Amazon’s brief step across the $1k mark as one sign the market’s heading for a slowdown.

ETFs: XLK, VGT, TECL, IYW, ROM, FTEC, RYT, TECS, IGM, QTEC, FXL, MTK, REW, TECZ, JHMT, XITK, TCHF