Gazprom's Q1 revenues rise 4.4% on higher EU exports

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) reports a 4.4% Y/Y increase in revenues to 1.8T rubles ($31B) for Q1 after a sharp rise in exports to the European Union.

Despite criticism from several eastern European countries for abusing its position as the bloc’s largest gas supplier, Gazprom says it had increased its exports in Q1 by 15% Y/Y to 51B cm; its share of the EU’s gas market rose to 34% in 2016.

Gazprom says its Q1 operating profit totaled 294B rubles, 2.6% lower Y/Y in local currency terms, while profit after taxes was 350B rubles, down 6% Y/Y.