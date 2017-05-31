Energen up as Corvex reports 5.5% active stake

Energen (EGN +1.3% ) is higher after Corvex Management discloses a 5.5% active stake in the company and says it has engaged in discussions with the company.

Corves says EGN "has some of the most attractive leaseholds for oil and gas development in the Permian Basin, [but the company's] operational performance has fallen short of its peer companies, leading to underperformance both in terms of financial results and shareholder returns."

Corvex's Keith Meister last year was involved in a proxy fight with Williams Cos. before getting four members placed on the company's board.