Las Vegas Strip revenue falls in April

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue increased 1.19% Y/Y to $886.53M in April

Fiscal YTD revenue is up 3.03% to $9.557B through the end of April.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip fell 3.25% to 475.38M during the month, while downtown LV casino revenue jumped 22.6% to $52.30M.

Total slots revenue increased 5.5% to $598M off a win percentage of 6.55%.

Games and tables revenue fell 6.8% to $288M off a win percentage of 13.56%.

Nevada Gaming Control Board full report (.pdf)

Related stocks: CZR, CACQ, BYD, FLL, CZR, WYNN, MGM, LVS, RRR.

Related ETF: BJK.