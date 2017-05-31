American Tower, Crown Castle linked to chatter of buying Cellnex

Communications-tower spin-off Cellnex (CLNXF +3.5% ) is up 4.2% in Madrid amid chatter that various companies may be interested in buying, though Abertis (OTCPK:ABRTY) says it hasn't gotten an offer for its stake.

Aside from American Tower (AMT +0.1% ) exploring an opportunity to expand in Europe, Crown Castle (CCI -0.8% ) is a possible buyer, according to the Expansion newspaper.

Cellnex says it hasn't had any contact with American Tower, though, and such a bid would be dependent on a merger between Abertis and Italy's Atlantia, Bloomberg says.