Walgreens OK without Rite Aid - Jefferies

Jefferies' Brian Tanquilut says Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA +0.7% ) has ample upside if the FTC blocks the Rite Aid (RAD +1.3% ) deal. He says WBA will likely redirect capital to buy back shares, possibly $5B, which would increase EPS by $0.17 this year and $0.46 in fiscal 2018 and 2019.

If the FTC blesses the merger, he sees a $1B synergy opportunity that would add $0.47 to EPS in fiscal 2020. Additional EPS accretion, possibly another $0.41, could happen if same-store productivity of Rite Aid were raised to 80% of Walgreens (BUY/$95).

Source: StreetInsider