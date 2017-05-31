Canada Defense Minister blasts Boeing over trade spat with Bombardier

Canada Defense Minister Sajjan blasts Boeing (BA +0.7% ) for picking a trade dispute with Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) and repeats the government’s thinly veiled retaliation threat to scrap the planned purchase of 18 Super Hornet fighter jets from the U.S. company.

Boeing is not behaving like a “trusted partner,” Sajjan says, and Canada's government wants the company to withdraw the complaint.

Sajjan also makes a pitch for the defense industry to help Canada with its broader agenda with the U.S. in keeping borders open to trade in the face of possible protectionist action by the Trump administration.