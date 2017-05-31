Oculus announces Chromecast support for Samsung's Gear VR headset

Oculus (NASDAQ:FB) announces Chromecast (GOOG, GOOGL) support for Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) Gear VR, which runs on Oculus technology. The Chromecast streaming joins the previous Facebook stream as a way VR users can share the experience online.

Chromecast is not yet available for the tethered Oculus Rift headset. The Gear VR requires the use of a Galaxy smartphone for the visual experience but also comes with a lower upfront price than the tethered version.

Previously: Samsung announces VR live streaming with UFC, X-Games (May 30)