Saudi Aramco unveils $5.2B Persian Gulf shipyard project

Saudi Aramco announces plans to build the Persian Gulf's largest shipyard through a joint venture with three companies, including London-listed Lamprell (OTCPK:LMPRF), which surged the most in two years before settling for a 5.7% advance.

The $5.2B JV aimed at helping reduce the Saudi economy's reliance on oil also includes National Shipping Co of Saudi Arabia, a state-controlled firm which ships oil for Aramco, and South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries.

Aramco says the maritime yard will be able to work on four offshore rigs and more than 40 vessels per year including three VLCCs; major production is expected to start in 2019, with the yard hitting full capacity by 2022.